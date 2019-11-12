Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army

BATON ROUGE - Just one day after Veterans Day, three Baton Rouge family members are one step closer to becoming U.S. Army soldiers.

Three siblings all enlisting within a few weeks of each other.

Standing side-by-side, Clyde, Jasmine and Jalah Farve took their oath of enlistment as they prepare to leave home and head off to boot camp.

Giving their commitment to the U.S. Army and to protect the United States, the Farve siblings are ready to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited. Something new... New experience," Clyde Farve said.

All three had a different path leading to this moment.

"I went to college, college wasn't working," Clyde said.

"I got interested in the military my junior year," Jalah said.

"School wasn't working, jobs weren't working," Jasmine said.

But the siblings, all born within three years of each other, in agreement on what joining the Army will do for themselves and their futures.

"The stability, the discipline,” Jasmine said.

"Life experience in general, I feel like is going to be a benefit. I can see the world, learn more things,” Jalah said.

"Leadership skills... Just a lot of skills,” Clyde said.

And no one is more proud of where they're heading than their mother, Cynthia.

"It was a struggle getting them to where they are now, being a single parent. It took a lot, it was a very hard road. But it paid off in the end,” Cynthia Sylvas said.

With their oaths read, now they face the next challenge: completing nine weeks of basic training.

But with a healthy sibling rivalry, they're ready to prove to each other, and everyone else, that they're up for the test.

"I'm just ready for it to come. I know it's going to be a challenge, but I'm just ready for it," Jalah said.

Jalah will leave for boot camp after she graduates from Capitol High School in the spring. Clyde and Jasmine, both Capitol High alums, will leave in January.