Family searching for missing Houma man requests public assistance
HOUMA - A 23-year-old man from Houma has gone missing and his relatives are asking the public to assist in locating him, KATC reports.
Austen Fanguy was last seen on the afternoon of November 19 at his place of employment on St. Charles Street in Houma.
Fanguy is described as 6'1 in height and about 150 lbs. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing black camouflage pants, white shoes, and a hoodie.
Anyone with information related to Fanguy's whereabouts should contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500.
