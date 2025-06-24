Body of 86-year-old Baton Rouge man who fell off boat in Venice found, family says

BATON ROUGE - The body of an 86-year-old Baton Rouge man who fell off a boat was recovered, his family confirmed.

Sang Nguyen, 86, reportedly fell off his boat during a fishing trip on June 21. According to his son, Garland, the boat hit a submerged object, resulting in Sang and Garland's brother falling off the boat. His brother barely hung on, but his father was not recovered.

Garland said his brother, once he recovered, jumped back in for Sang but was unable to find him. Since then, the family contacted the Coast Guard as well as local volunteers.

According to the family, the body was recovered Tuesday night around Cubits Gap, where he drowned.