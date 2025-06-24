Family searching 86-year-old Baton Rouge man who fell off boat in Venice

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge family is hoping for the body of an 86-year-old man to be recovered after he fell off a fishing boat in Venice.

Sang Nguyen, 86, reportedly fell off his boat during a fishing trip on June 21. According to his son, Garland, the boat hit a submerged object, resulting in Sang and Garland's brother falling off the boat. His brother barely hung on, but his father was not recovered.

Garland said his brother, once he recovered, jumped back in for Sang but was unable to find him. Since then, the family contacted the Coast Guard as well as local volunteers.

According to Garland, the rain and incoming storm, as well as limited boats, are affecting the search. In a Facebook post, he said he still believes the body may be in the passes "or possibly in the Gulf." He also thanked everyone for their help and support in finding his father.

"The only thing I can do is help search and make it public," Garland Nguyen said.

In a post, he urged anyone with information on his father to contact the Coast Guard. WBRZ reached out to the Coast Guard and is awaiting comment.