Family says Dallas court shooter wanted to die
DALLAS (AP) - The family of the 22-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas courthouse says he had received mental health treatment and that they believe he wanted to be killed.
Brian Isaack Clyde's father and stepmother told The Dallas Morning News that they hadn't seen any warning signs but think he went to the Earle Cabell Federal Building so security would kill him.
Federal agents shot Clyde Monday after he opened fire while dressed in a black mask and heavy vest. He was carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.
Paul Clyde said his son was a skilled gunman and did not intend to shoot anyone.
His mother, Nubia Brede-Clyde, told the paper Clyde had been in a mental institution during his time in the Army.
