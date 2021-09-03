Family remembers father killed by falling tree during Hurricane Ida

ASCENSION PARISH - A somber Thursday morning for one family as a tree is cut to pieces, its fall turned deadly as Hurricane Ida passed through.

Sunday, 60-year-old Dennis Duplessis was trying to set up a generator with the help of his nephew. The pair were driving up to the house when the tree fell. Duplessis had just gotten out of the car. He was pinned under the tree with no chance at survival.

"I couldn't believe it," said his daughter Chasity Fatherree. "My dad's my hero. Every time I walk into that house I break down. I get mad at him because he should have stayed inside. But I know what he was doing. He was helping his family. Like he always does."

However, there is a miracle amongst the tragedy. Duplessis' nephew survived the incident with only a scratch.

"The emotions that I am feeling, I am speechless," said Fatherree.

Church groups and tree services worked together Thursday to help remove the tree and others still a threat to the family's home.

"I mean he would help his enemy," said Fatherree. "At the end of the day, it didn't matter who you are. If he wanted to help you, he was going to help you."

You can donate to the GoFundMe set up to help the family by clicking here.