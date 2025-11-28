Family remembers 8-year-old one year later

BATON ROUGE - Nov. 27th marks one year since 8-year-old Diellon Daniels was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Swan Avenue.

"Sad and kind of disappointing because he was like the life of the family, the glue, the centerpiece, but we were still able to rejoice and be thankful anyway, even though he wasn't here, Diellon Daniels' Grandmother, Erica Rayford said.

Rayford and her family took some time out of their Thanksgiving celebrations to remember Diellon Daniels, who was struck by gunfire while in the car with his mother and siblings on Swan Avenue.

Rayford says they felt a void with him not being with them on this holiday.

"That's most of all what we definitely miss is him being the go-to person, you know, he would go to them to see what they needed, and then come to me and get what they needed, so that's definitely, you know, a lot. The house is much emptier, I can tell you that, without him being there," she said.

She says as years pass, they will continue to process Daniel's no longer being here, but she says they will never get over it.

"To deal with everything day by day, and just continue to trust God, and cry out, pray, and still rejoice, and laugh, and you know, still have your time and your moments. It's like a big hole in your heart, no matter what you try to put there, it still sinks through,"

Rayford says they are looking to start a foundation in his honor.

"Drop the guns and pick up God because you know, because we know that represents, if you can change those 3 letters, because it was a gun that took his life, but it's god that can save a life. So we definitely want to push that in the near future," she said.

Rayford says they have been attending the court appearances for the four suspects arrested in connection with Daniels' murder, and she says she is happy that a trial date has been set.

The trial for four of the people arrested in connection with Daniel's murder is set to begin in September.