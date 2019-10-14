Family 'relieved' ex-cop charged with murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The attorney for the family of a woman who was fatally shot through a window of her home by a police officer says they are "relieved" that the now-former officer has been jailed on a murder charge.

S. Lee Merritt represents the family of Atatiana Jefferson, who police say was fatally shot on Saturday by Officer Aaron Dean. Merritt says the family "needs to see this through to a vigorous prosecution and appropriate sentencing." He adds that "the city of Fort Worth has much work to do to reform a brutal culture of policing."

Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department before he could be fired, was booked Monday night into the Tarrant County Jail.

His bond has been set at $200,000.