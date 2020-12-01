Family puts Christmas tree on LSU lakes in hopes of bringing community together

BATON ROUGE - Walking around the LSU lakes you’ll see dozens of cypress and oak trees, but if you find yourself on E. Lakeshore by City Park lake, you’ll see a tree that’s one of a kind. A Christmas tree.

It’s all thanks to the Laperouse family. 12-year-old twins, Harris and Toby, 10-year-old Jackson, and three-year-old Sutton.

“So, we put this tree up two days ago so that we can be together, but not together,” Harris said.

The boys say they wanted to make people feel the holiday spirit even when they can’t be together in a pandemic.

“We’re doing it because everybody is sad and away from each other, like all cousins are separated, so we’re making everybody put ornaments on the tree,” Jackson said.

Though only one person has added an ornament so far, the tree is still attracting visitors and making people smile, which is what the boys wanted all along.

“I think it brings people joy,” Jackson said.

They hope to see their tree filled with ornaments from others to bring back a sense of community and holiday cheer.