Family plants Tiger Stadium turf over LSU superfan's grave

BATON ROUGE - There was a mad dash for dirt Monday when LSU Athletics announced it was giving away sod from Death Valley after the Tigers' historic regular season wrapped up.

The hunks of turf were ripped up from the stadium to make room for offseason improvements after LSU hosted its final home game of the season Saturday. Instead of throwing the sod away, however, the school gave fans the opportunity to claim it as a unique piece of history.

It took only minutes for every strip of turf to be snatched up Monday afternoon.

Cat Glueck was one of the lucky fans who snagged some for herself, but she had something special in mind for the bonafide Tiger Stadium grass. On Tuesday, she shared photos of her father's gravesite, newly adorned with the coveted pieces of field turf with help from the funeral home.

"Well dad, you missed one hell of a season. You’d love our QB this year," Glueck said on Facebook. "I’m sad you weren’t here to watch it, but I got you the next best thing. Now you can rest under Tiger Stadium until the end of time!"

LSU's dream season continues when the Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship this weekend.