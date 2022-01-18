Family of victim who was attacked, robbed, beaten and bound offering $30K reward for information about assailant

HOLDEN - The family of an 87-year-old man who was jumped by armed assailant on his property and robbed at gunpoint before being left tied up at his own home is offering a $30,000 reward for information about the suspect.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday along LA 441 in Holden. The 87-year-old victim told investigators he was outside his home when the masked person confronted him.

The victim was attacked and forced to hand over his money and valuables before being tied up. The attacker left the property in the victim's vehicle, described as a greenish/brown 2005 Ford Taurus.

The victim, who had a cut on his head when deputies found him, was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)686-2241.