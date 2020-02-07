Family of ten displaced after house fire

BATON ROUGE - A family of 10 is in need of a new home after their house was consumed by flames.

Baton Rouge Firefighters arrived at 4812 Osborne Ave. around 7:30 Thursday night to find the home fully engulfed in flames and fire coming coming through the windows of the house. Smoke alarms alerted the family and they got out safely.

Fire investigators say it was caused by an unattended pot left on the stove.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.