81°
Latest Weather Blog
Family of ten displaced after house fire
BATON ROUGE - A family of 10 is in need of a new home after their house was consumed by flames.
Baton Rouge Firefighters arrived at 4812 Osborne Ave. around 7:30 Thursday night to find the home fully engulfed in flames and fire coming coming through the windows of the house. Smoke alarms alerted the family and they got out safely.
Fire investigators say it was caused by an unattended pot left on the stove.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With next court date looming, St. George leaders working on framework for...
-
Warrant reveals lurid details in Zachary teacher's tryst with 15-year-old student
-
2020 crawfish season off to somewhat pricey start
-
Couple hopes to return to Louisiana soon after coronavirus scare
-
Ascension Parish creates team to tackle controversial sewer contract