Family of missing Crowley teen says he's been found
CROWLEY — An Acadia Parish teen who was reported missing on Monday, April 12 has reportedly been found, according to social media posts by the boy's family.
Local news outlet, KATC reported that the 14-year-old was reported missing around 4 p.m., Monday.
The teen was last seen in a residential area of Crowley when, after going outside to take care of a household chore, he failed to return.
The family was frightened after they'd searched their neighborhood for him to no avail.
Social media posts from the teen's family show him safely reunited with his family.
