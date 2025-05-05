Family of man who drowned in Amite River over weekend starts fundraiser for funeral, birth of child

BATON ROUGE — The family of a man who drowned crossing the Amite River over the weekend has started a fundraiser to raise money for a funeral and other expenses.

Timothy Carey, 24, was trying to swim across the Amite River on Saturday when he drowned after he was swept under by a swift current. First responders were called to BREC's Frenchtown Road Conservation Area just after 5 p.m. and Carey's body was recovered at 7 p.m.

Carey and his family went to the river to "try a new spot out and go fishing and swimming at what seemed like a calm little river beach," the GoFundMe says.

"Tim being the crazy character he is decided to swim to the beach on the other side of the river, and in the process got overtaken by a strong current that swept him under the water and he was unable to come back up," Neave Ruiz, who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Carey's fiancé Tara Rodríguez, said.

According to the GoFundMe, Carey and Rodríguez were expecting their first child together in October.

"Unfortunately Tim recently lost his insurance. Any funds donated will help to pay funeral and final costs and to aid with the upcoming birth of his daughter and family expenses," the GoFundMe said.