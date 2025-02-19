Family of man killed in Gonzales officer-involved shooting still wanting answers

GONZALES — The family members of a man killed by law enforcement in Ascension Parish are pushing for more answers and transparency following the fatal shooting earlier this month.

State troopers said Abdulrahman Ali was spotted driving a car connected to an armed robbery on Feb. 10. Officials said Ali got out of his car holding a pistol and discharged it into the air before pointing the gun toward officers. Louisiana State Police is now handling the investigation.

WBRZ received a video from sources close to Ali showing him at a convenience store, where the family said he worked before the fatal shooting.

Ali's mother said he was asking for $45,000 he was owed by the store's owners for work he did at the store. The family said he planned to move away after getting the money, even packing his belongings to get on the road.

Family members told WBRZ that the video was taken about an hour before he was shot.

The day after the shooting, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office published pictures saying they met with Ali's family showing them what transpired and answering all their questions. Deputies also linked to a statement allegedly from the family that is no longer active.

Family members reached out to WBRZ saying the statement was not theirs and that they are still pushing for the full release of the body camera footage to the public.

They said Ali's father has not been given full access to all available evidence. Ali's mother said his father was only shown portions in the presence of Sheriff Bobby Webre.

WBRZ asked the sheriff's office to comment but deputies said they are standing by their original statement, which is included below: