Family of man killed during deputy-involved shooting seeking answers from Attorney General

PORT ALLEN – The family of a man killed during a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy-involved shooting is demanding more information about the circumstances that led to their loved one's death.

In July, officials with the River West Narcotics Division were executing a drug warrant at a room in a Budget 7 Motel where Josef Richardson was staying.

Deputy Vance Matranga, one of the officials on scene, fired the weapon that killed Richardson, shooting him in the back of the neck.

Since the fatal incident, Richardson’s family has been persistent in seeking answers related to the shooting, namely, why Matranga shot Richardson and whether the deputy's actions were justifiable.

Earlier this year, the family filed a lawsuit, claiming Richardson was clearly unarmed, as he was dressed only in his underwear when shot.

State Police opened an investigation into the shooting, but their findings have yet to be released.

The District Attorney’s Office, also presented with the case, forwarded it to the Louisiana Attorney General.

In a recent letter to the Attorney General, the family’s attorney, Ronald Haley, wrote:

“We do not know what witnesses were interviewed, evidence collected, or anything else about the extent of the state police’s investigation…. We do know that we were not contacted…to offer any information or evidence.”

Haley spoke to WBRZ regarding the case, saying, “The longer that this thing goes on, without any information put forward, it’s going to be hard for us to accept what has become the norm, that these situations happen but there’s no accountability with police being held accountable in terms of prosecution.”

Deputy Matranga was put on leave immediately after the shooting but has since returned to work.