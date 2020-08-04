Latest Weather Blog
Family of four loses pet to early morning house fire on Paige Street
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a family of four managed to escape their home when a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.
First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the Paige Street home, which is just a few blocks north of Glen Oaks Middle School, and found that the fire started outside of the home before spreading inside.
They worked quickly to subdue the blaze and managed to contain it to the kitchen and living room and by 3:46 a.m. the flames were extinguished.
Though the family escaped unharmed, sadly their dog did not survive the incident.
The fire left the home with $20,000 worth of damages, and The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Officials say the cause of the blaze is currently unknown and remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
