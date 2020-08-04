Family of four loses pet to early morning house fire on Paige Street

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a family of four managed to escape their home when a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rushed to the Paige Street home, which is just a few blocks north of Glen Oaks Middle School, and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

As of 4:30 a.m., the flames were extinguished and though the family escaped unharmed, their dog did not survive the house fire.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the home is unknown at this time.

WBRZ is working to obtain additional details related to the fire and will update this article as information is provided.