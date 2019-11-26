75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family of female WWII pilot donates artifacts to museum

1 hour 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 November 26, 2019 4:42 PM November 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The family of a woman who flew military planes to help the World War II effort has donated her artifacts to a New Orleans museum that commemorates the war.
  
At a ceremony Tuesday, the National WWII Museum says Dorothy Mann's family donated mementos such as her flight suit, dog tags and insignia, her leather flight jacket and her pilot's kneeboard - a clipboard used by pilots for notes and charts.
  
Mann, of Plaska, Texas, was a WASP. That stands for Woman Air Force Service Pilots. They would ferry planes to air bases, or flight test repaired airplanes.
  
Mann left her university studies to get her pilot's license and log the flight hours she needed so she could apply for the WASP program on the day she turned 21.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days