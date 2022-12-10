Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of presents

CENTRAL- A line of cars snaked through a shopping center parking lot Saturday morning. Kids waited to say hello to Santa and get a gift.

Standing by a pile of toys was Nanette Hamilton. Her son, Dustin Hamilton, was a sheriff's deputy in East Baton Rouge. He died in a car wreck on his way home from work in September 2013.

"He was a giver. He was a giver," Hamilton said.

Giving out toys is something she says he did year round.

"Kids don't like cops. So he had to be the good guy, that's what he did," Hamilton said.

So that's what they have continued to do. This year, the Hamilton's came to the Central Police Department's annual Christmas toy giveaway bearing gifts.

"Two pickup truck loads and a van load. That was the bed of the truck past the glass. Also the inside of the truck was full," Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

With their help, Central Police Department was able to gather more than 600 toys to give out, 200 more than last year. The department also received a $1,000 donation from the former constable, Reginald Brown. It took two full days for the department to wrap everything.

Hamilton starts shopping for the toys in January, and stores them in her son's room until Christmas. She says it's an honor to keep his tradition alive and to see the smiling faces.

"He was 24 when he got killed. And I will do it until probably the day I am gone," Hamilton said.