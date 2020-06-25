Family of 'ER' actress shot and killed by police files wrongful death suit against officers

Vanessa Marquez Photo: Page Six

After a 49-year-old actress who appeared to be suffering from a severe medical condition was shot and killed by police in August of 2018, her mother filed a lawsuit against the officers involved.

CNN reports that actress, Vanessa Marquez was most known for her work on the hit 1990's television series, 'ER.'

After her death, Marquez's mother, Delia McElfresh filed a wrongful death suit against officers with the City of South Pasadena in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging they were "negligent and reckless" in handling Marquez's case.

During the August 2018th incident, officials say they were called to Marquez's residence and found her having seizures and appearing to be suffering from mental issues.

The suit disputes that claim.

Police also previously said that after trying to offer Marquez medical help, she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said at the time.

Vicki Sarmiento, one of the lawyers working on the case on behalf of McElfresh, said in a statement, "This is exactly the kind of lethal and unnecessary police action that has led so many in the country to call out for police reform."

Marquez's other credits included 1988's "Stand and Deliver" and "Seinfeld."