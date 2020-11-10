Family of drowned St. Mary Parish teen suspects foul play in his death, seeks further investigation

ST. MARY PARISH - According to KATC, the family of a 15-year-old boy found dead near Loreauville is in search of answers related to the cause of the beloved teen's death.

The family says they were told Quawan Charles drowned, but now they're endeavoring to get an independent autopsy.

According to the boy's family, Charles was reported missing on Friday Oct. 30 in Baldwin, after he left his home without permission accompanied by two individuals, a 17-year-old friend and the friend's mother.

Three days later, on Nov. 3, Charles was found dead in a rural area off Ed Broussard Road near Loreauville.

"They still have not shown us where Quawan was or what creek he was found at. We can't even go and put up a cross where he was found at. They're being very discreet," Celina Charles, the spokesperson for the family says.

Celina Charles says one reason she and other family members don't believe Quawan drowned is a graphic photo of Quawan's body circulating on social media.

"His face is disfigured. So there's some explaining that needs to be done there. His face is disfigured," Charles said.

Attorney Ron Haley is representing the family, KATC reports

"We have no answers, but were going to get them," Haley said. "They were told things like he's probably at a football game, probably here there, anywhere else, and we don't know if those delays could've contributed to his death. We know when there is a missing child, the most critical moment is when you first call law enforcement that the child is missing."

Haley issued a news release, explaining that in addition to demanding the arrest of anyone involved in Charles' death, the family is investigating the coroner's preliminary findings in relation to the boy's cause of death.

Haley also said the family is looking into why the Baldwin Police Department failed to issue an Amber Alert for the missing teenager.