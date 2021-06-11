Latest Weather Blog
Family of Alton Sterling quietly accepted $4.5M settlement last month
BATON ROUGE - Court records show the family of Alton Sterling agreed to settle their wrongful death lawsuit with the city-parish nearly a month ago, putting an end to the years-long legal battle.
Record show the family requested a judge dismiss the case in mid May, about three months after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the $4.5 million settlement offer from the city-parish government.
The settlement includes an upfront payment of $1 million taken from East Baton Rouge's insurance reserve funds.
Sterling was killed during a confrontation with two Baton Rouge police officers in July 2016, kicking off a series of protests throughout the capital area that summer. The officer who shot Sterling lost his job and another officer was suspended.
