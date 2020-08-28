Family of 5 killed by generator fumes after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES - A family in southwest Louisiana died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Lake Charles Fire Chief Shawn Caldwell announced the deaths of the five family members during a news conference Friday. Officials said the generator was inside a garage attached to their house, and fumes entered the home through a partially opened door.

Six other deaths were reported across the state Thursday in the wake of the storm, including another individual who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.