Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Family of 4 displaced after early-morning fire on Country Meadow Avenue

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A family of four lost their home after it caught fire early on Sunday morning, according to the St. George Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Country Meadow Avenue around 3:45 a.m. 

The fire department said no one was injured, but the home was a total loss, displacing the family of four who lived there. 

A cause had not been determined as of around 10:30 Sunday morning. 

