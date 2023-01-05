Family of 22-year-old who killed by driver during 2020 police pursuit has sued Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 22-year-old who was killed by a driver during a police pursuit in 2020 has sued the sheriff's office that handled the chase.

On Oct. 26, 2020, a police chase started in Pointe Coupee Parish and went through West and East Feliciana parishes before ending in a fatal wreck in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash killed 22-year-old Thaddeus Johnson Jr. and 17-year-old Stanlasija Brue.

According to a news release sent by attorneys for the family, the chase involved "at least seven officers from three separate departments spanning four parishes, all in an effort to recover a vehicle allegedly stolen by a group of teenaged girls."

The suit was filed in October.