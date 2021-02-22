Family of 11-year-old who died in Texas deep freeze files $100M suit against power companies

Photo: CBS This Morning / YouTube

HOUSTON - The family of a child who allegedly suffered hypothermia and died when their mobile home lost power during a historic cold snap last week is now suing Entergy and Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The mother of 11-year-old Cristian Pineda filed the $100 million wrongful death lawsuit in Jefferson County District Court alleging the utility companies "put profits over the welfare of people" by ignoring recommendations to winterize its power grid, which failed and left more than 4 million customers without heat and electricity last week.

"Despite having knowledge of the dire weather forecast for at least a week in advance, and the knowledge that the system was not prepared for more than a decade, ERCOT and Entergy failed to take any preemptory action that could have averted the crisis and were wholly unprepared to deal with the crisis at hand," the lawsuit read in part.

Pineda died Tuesday in his family's mobile home in Houston. Family said he was sharing a bed with his 3-year-old brother under a pile of blankets.

While the boy's family maintains that he froze to death, the official cause is still pending the results of an autopsy, according to local officials.

More than 30 people reportedly died in Texas in the past week due to the wintry weather, including many killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from using cars or generators to keep warm during the widespread outages.