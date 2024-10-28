Family of 10-year-old boy missing since Sunday says he likely overreacted to being punished

LIVINGSTON — The aunt of a 10-year-old boy missing since Sunday described the child as a "rambunctious...tyke" who ran away after being disciplined.

Amanda Pierson said Brody Sturdivant was upset at having a PlayStation taken away and responded inappropriately by leaving the home. Sheriff Jason Ard said it wasn't uncommon for the boy to run away. He said the child isn't believed to be in any great danger, but "he is just 10."

Pierson, whom the child refers to as "Aunt Mama," said he overreacted to being punished.

"He didn’t make the right decision after he was corrected for saying something he shouldn’t have said," Pearson said. "I took the PlayStation and he thought it was the end of the world and so he split and that’s what happened, ok?"

A search was concentrated in the area near La. 16 and Eastover Boulevard, south of Denham Springs. Brody was wearing red shorts and no shirt and no shoes when he disappeared. He has brown eyes and red hair.

"Brody is a rambunctious fire red hair little tyke and he brightens up a room when he goes in," his aunt said. "When he smiles it just melts every heart."

No AMBER Alert was issued, Ard said, because those alerts typically coincide with abductions.

The sheriff's office has received multiple tips about Brody's whereabouts. As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, there were dogs, drones, and helicopters searching the area.

"I am overly thankful for the response from everyone organizing this to find my little man," Pearson said. "And I can never repay y’all for everything that you're doing to find him and I just want you to know that God sees what y’all are doing and He will bless y’all for what you're doing."

Anyone with information regarding Brody is asked to call the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.