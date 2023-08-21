Family new to EBR struggles sorting out bus problems

BATON ROUGE - Transportation plans and schedules for East Baton Rouge schools continue to change, leaving many parents confused about what's next.

For a family that recently moved to the district, it's a whirlwind and a lesson.

Riyo Vonsiatsky is a parent to three children, including one in middle school whose schedule will change with shortened days. As a stay-at-home mom she has more flexibility to drop off and pick up her children. But as a new parent to the EBRPSS, Vonsiatsky says she's still learning some harsh lessons.

"People told me that the school bus is not reliable," Vonsiatsky said. "So I decided to take my daughter to the school every day."

With no school bus, it's now a math problem figuring out the carpool line. Vonsiatsky says if she's not careful with her time, drop off and pick up can turn into a two-hour ordeal.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse says with classes canceled Monday, school officials will spend the day searching for solutions.

"We cannot hold our kids hostage for disagreements," Narcisse said. "We have to be able to move forward. So [Monday] I will meet with various groups within those categories to mitigate those issues."

Another concern for parents is how much time their students will actually spend in the classroom. A staggered dismissal schedule was proposed on Friday. High school and middle school students get out of class at 1:25 p.m. while elementary schools dismiss at 3:25 p.m.

"I'm more concerned about making school hours shorter," Vonsiatsky said. "It's one of the biggest concerns we're having. They have to learn, right?"

Superintendent Sito Narcisse was adamant that students will be back in classrooms on Tuesday.