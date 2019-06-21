92°
Family: Man killed in hit-and-run was Holocaust survivor, 91

1 hour 44 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 June 21, 2019 1:24 PM June 21, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTLA
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Family members say a man killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Los Angeles intersection was a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor.
  
Police are searching for the driver of a light-colored pickup with a camper shell seen on video striking a pedestrian at a crosswalk in Valley Village Monday.
  
The man died at a hospital.
  
Family members identified him as Gennady Bolotsky. Granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky tells KCAL -TV he came to the US as a refugee during World War II to escape Nazi occupation in Europe.
  
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
