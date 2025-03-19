77°
Family loses dogs, belongings to house fire in Lettsworth

3 hours 19 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025 Mar 19, 2025 March 19, 2025 2:05 PM March 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

LETTSWORTH — A fire destroyed a family's home and killed two dogs in Lettsworth on Wednesday.

The house fire near La. 1 displaced a family of four. Fire officials said that, when the fire broke out, one person and two dogs were inside. The person escaped through a window and was brought to the hospital.

The home was deemed a total loss, with many of the family's belongings being unsalvageable.

The Pointe Coupee Fire Department said that the family needs medium, large and extra-large shirts, as well as size 34 pants and other pieces of clothing to replace what was lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

