79°
Latest Weather Blog
Family identified elderly woman with medical condition found wandering around Baton Rouge
UPDATE: The woman has been identified by her family and is safe.
Read the original story below:
--------
BATON ROUGE- Police are trying to identify a woman who was found partially clothed and disoriented on the 7800 block of Lasalle Ave.
The woman was found around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Trending News
If you have any information on the woman's identity, contact the Baton Rouge Police Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night
-
Loved ones honor victim of domestic violence at Southern homecoming tailgate
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow