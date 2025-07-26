Family honors son they never got a chance to hold through Lemonade stand, donates proceeds

BATON ROUGE — Lemonade stands are a staple of hot summer months. For the family of Chynna and Zac Reddix and their adopted daughter, Londyn, it was much more than just serving up lemonade on Saturday. It was about honoring their baby named Max, whom they never got the chance to hold.

The Reddix family decided to adopt Londyn after ten years of trying to have a baby.

"We got Londyn through DCFS. We adopted her. She came to our home at three days old," Chynna said.

Then, a few years later, while on vacation in Las Vegas, Londyn lost a tooth. She decided to make a wish. After the trip, something happened that they say was a miracle.

"I said the tooth fairy in Vegas was special. So she made the grand wish of a baby sibling. A baby brother, and a week after we got home from Vegas, we found out we were pregnant," Chynna said.

Londyn came up with the name Max for the baby.

"She told me as soon as we found out we were pregnant that the baby's name was Max. I wasn't going to name the baby Max, but it kind of just stuck and everyone started referring to the baby as Max," Chynna said.

However, shortly afterward, tragedy struck. They had suffered a silent miscarriage. Chynna said even though they never got to hold Max, he changed their hearts forever.

Not too long after that, the nearby church, St. George Catholic Church, reached out to them.

"So after I had surgery, the church reached out to me and they provided me with everything. They showed up, they took care of everything, baby Max has a beautiful casket, a beautiful wooden casket, and he is now placed at the mausoleum at St. George Catholic Church," Chynna said.

Chynna and Londyn had planned to do a lemonade stand already, but after Max died, they used it to honor him.

They decided that all the proceeds of the lemonade stand will go to the St. George Church on behalf of Max and Londyn.

As for Londyn, she was excited to help out and make some nice, sweet Lemonade, which was a hit. The family said they raised around $1,000 from the stand.

Friends and family came to help the Reddix's with the lemonade stand. Each of them said how much Max means to their family.

"It just hurt so bad, so we just wanted to do something to give back to the community over at St. George that helped us out at this time," Londyn's Grandmother and Chynna's Mom Marie Christopher said.

"It would've been so cool for us to have him here, but we know that he's always going to be around us in spirit," Londyn's Grandmother and Zac's Mom Netta Baker said.