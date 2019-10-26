Family holds balloon release to honor Deputy Brad Garafola

BATON ROUGE – Family members and colleagues held a balloon release for one of the deputies killed in July’s police ambush.

The ceremony was held Thursday on EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola’s birthday. Those attending released black and blue balloons.

Garafola and two Baton Rouge Police officers were killed in July in an ambush on Airline Highway.

"Brad was an everyday hero to his friends and family," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in July. "Deputy Brad Garafola died as he lived. He died a hero."