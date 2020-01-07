Family, friends mourn woman killed by teenage burglar

BATON ROUGE - On a sunny and cool Tuesday, a parking lot packed with the family and friends of 76-year-old Angela Haymon gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to say goodbye.

Haymon was murdered last month in her own driveway when she and her husband interrupted a burglary at their home.

Officials say 15-year-old Xavier Cade shot her, then exchanged gunfire with her husband. Cade was hit and has been in the hospital since, but not before running to a neighbor's house for help. There he admitted he was trying to break into the Haymons' home.

Cade's 16-year-old brother, Gerome, was also there trying to break in.

Tuesday, after a two-day visitation inside the church, one of Haymon's daughters took the floor to deliver a special and surprising message.

Though she did not wish to talk to us, attendees said they believe she was talking about the brothers, who took her mother's life.

"The speakers asked for all of Baton Rouge and all of the family and friends that knew her, that it's all about forgiveness and love," family-friend Darren Hotmer said. "A great warmth, a spiritual peace came over the family. That forgiveness and love for the rest of the communities and all the people in this life, they wanted to share that message."

Xavier Cade, who is still in the hospital, is facing a first-degree murder charge. His brother is booked for principal to first-degree murder. Both brothers are due in court next week.