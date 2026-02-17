72°
Family, friends and food is what Mardi Gras in White Castle is all about
WHITE CASTLE - Mardi Gras smells good in White Castle.
In the small Iberville Parish town, what's being thrown on the grill is just an important than what's coming off the float.
"We got some barbeque baby! Come on over here and get y'all some," Ruffis Lewis said.
Lewis is one of many cooking up soul food to feed the community. People stay up all night and wake up very early to prep for their Mardi Gras meal.
The parade rolls at 2 p.m. and afterward the community will gather for a Mardi Gras party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the White Castle Community Center.
