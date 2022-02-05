35°
Latest Weather Blog
Family fight leads to fatal shooting in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - One man was shot to death Saturday afternoon following a fight with his sister.
St. Helena Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting in the 300 block of Dennis Lee Road.
Trending News
It is unclear whether the sister is facing charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming
-
State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for...
-
Neighbors shocked at theft ring operating in upscale, gated community