Family calls for outside look at witness' death

DALLAS (AP) - An attorney for the family of a man who was shot to death days after testifying at the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer is calling for an outside investigation into his killing.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family of Joshua Brown, says "a cloud of suspicion" sits over the death of Brown, who was fatally shot on Friday, two days after jurors sentenced former officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor.

Police said Tuesday that three Louisiana men are suspected of killing Brown during a drug deal, and that his death had nothing to do with the Guyger case.

But Merritt said afterward that an agency other the Dallas Police Department should investigate Brown's death so the findings will be viewed as "authentic and reliable."