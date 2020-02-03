Family believes faith may have kept them safe during devastating house fire

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston family is counting their blessings after a fire ravaged their home.

The family was cooking dinner Sunday night when they hear a loud noise. Family relative, Kacey Chaisson, says she rushed over as soon as she got the call. She watched flames shoot through the attic and spread through the home.

"The fire spread up through the attic, and those studs that are standing with those scriptures may very well have saved their lives."

Scriptures written on the beams of their home were untouched by the fire.

Rebecka Lovett, 16, says the house was just a couple of years old. They wrote those messages on the studs as it was being built, and they'd pray over the construction.

"If you don't have God then you don't have a foundation. And our foundation is still standing," Lovett said.

All seven people at the home escaped. Several animals were saved, but some are still missing. Their pet bird, Violet, died in the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help the victims.

The family says they believe the cause was electrical, but the fire remains under investigation.