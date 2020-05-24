Families spend Memorial Day weekend outdoors amid coronavirus pandemic

PORT VINCENT - Down here in Louisiana boating is a go-to activity for residents, especially during the holidays.

Due to the stay-at-home order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued in March many residents haven't been able to enjoy the beautiful outdoors.

" We haven't been out much since the virus. This is our first time out since the stay-at-home order has been lifted," Brandy Presley said.

With the order being lifted on Friday, May 15 many were excited to enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

Boating partners Michelle P. and Brandy Presley were ready to go outside and hit the water since the coronavirus caused most activities to come to a halt.

" This is our first time out since and we're really excited about it," says Michelle P.

Even though they were excited to spend Memorial Day weekend outdoors with their family they still took precautions.

" We didn't invite a whole lot of people, just close family. We didn't want to put ourselves at risk." Presley said.

" We are taking precautions of course, still hand sanitizing, still social distancing", Michelle said.

And even though Saturday's forecast predicted some afternoon showers that still didn't stop people from honoring the lives of our fallen soldiers and veterans.