Families look to beat the heat at BREC's Liberty Lagoon

BATON ROUGE - Despite heat index temperatures soaring to more than 105 degrees Tuesday, some Baton Rouge families are still braving the outdoors at an increasingly popular spot for beating the heat.

Weather officials issued a heat advisory for Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday as high temperatures will approach 95 degrees with heat indexes spanning between 105 and 108 degrees. While staying hydrated and indoors if possible are the usual suspects when it comes to staying safe in conditions like these, there was still summertime fun to be had at BREC's Liberty Lagoon.

News 2's Courtney Allen visited with families like the Hinson's today as they were lining up at the water park for its 11 a.m. opening.

Liberty Lagoon, located on Lobdell Avenue near Florida Boulevard, has quickly become a big summer attraction for local families looking to get in their aquatic kicks. The park has been expanded over the years to include numerous water slides, splash pads, a lazy river and other diversions usually found at private water parks. While the kids burn off excess summer vacation energy, parents can lounge and catch some rays in the ample deck space. New features including a surfing simulator, multiple pavilions and a pair of new slides are being added to the park this year alone.

Lifeguards at Liberty Lagoon say their top priority is making sure all visitors remain safe and happy while enjoying the park. Attendance at the park is certain to remain strong as temperatures are expected to continue elevating throughout the week and into the weekend.

You can learn more about Liberty Lagoon by clicking here. The park is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.