Famed rapper, Dr. Dre, returns home following lengthy hospital stint

Iconic rapper, Dr. Dre, has returned home after a hospital stint that concerned the entertainer's loved ones and fans.

According to CNN, Dre was hospitalized for over a week in Los Angeles.

His attorney, Peter Paterno, provided CNN with an update on Dre's condition, saying on Sunday, "He's home and on the mend."

CNN says Paterno did not provide additional details on the 55-year-old's condition.

The news comes over a week after the seven-time Grammy winner, shared his own update on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," Dr. Dre wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on January 5. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Others in the music industry posted updates about Dr. Dre's health on their social media accounts over the weekend.

The rapper was reportedly being treated for a brain aneurysm.