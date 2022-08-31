'False threat' prompts law enforcement response at Ascension school; lockdown lifted

Photo: Google Maps

GEISMAR - Sheriff's deputies were called to a middle school campus in Ascension after a threat prompted a lockdown late Wednesday morning.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from someone claiming to be a student at Dutchtown Middle. The caller, whose phone pinged from the campus, said they were being shot at, prompting an "intensive law enforcement response."

Authorities found no evidence a shooting had occurred and were able to locate the phone that had made the call.

School officials said the lockdown affected both Dutchtown Middle and Dutchtown Primary, which share a campus. The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. after deputies found no signs of actual danger.

UPDATE:

Lockdown has been lifted at Dutchtown Middle and Primary schools following an investigation of a false threat. All students and staff are safe and returning to normal operations. — Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) August 31, 2022

An investigation into the false threats is ongoing.