False River reopening to boat traffic this week

Tuesday, May 21 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Officials say False River will reopen to boat traffic on Wednesday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The parish president's office says a safety inspection has been complete by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as well as the sheriff's office. The lake is scheduled to reopen at noon on Wednesday, May 22.

However, officials are urging boaters to use caution as the lake is above normal pool stage. 

