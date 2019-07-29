False River drawdown scheduled for September - January

NEW ROADS – There will be year-end drawdown on the False River, state officials warned Monday, as efforts move forward to improve water quality and better the ecosystem there.

The drawdown will begin September 3rd.

The lake will be lowered at a rate of 1.5 inches per day to a maximum of 6 feet below pool stage. The drawdown structure is scheduled to close on January 15, 2020, and the lake will be allowed to refill.

Property owners should take necessary action to secure or remove vessels, floating docks and other items potentially impacted by the drawdown before water levels start falling in about a month.

Officials said in addition to improving water quality, the drawdown will decrease sedimentation and improve sportfish habitat.

The lake will remain open to fishing and other recreational use during the drawdown but boaters should be careful during the low water period, as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater structures.

