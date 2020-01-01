Falling bullet shatters car window on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE - A reckless celebratory tradition left a bullet hole in a car near Highland Road New Year's Day.

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle sitting in the WBRZ parking was found with a shattered rear windshield. The culprit: a single bullet that appeared to have fallen out of the sky overnight.

BE CAREFUL: What goes up must come down . Walked out to my station unit to find the back window caving in from being hit by a stray bullet . Careless gun usage is dangerous ( period) pic.twitter.com/q0CqmBJKmo — Rae'ven Nicole Jackson (@RaevenJack) January 1, 2020

Law enforcement has frequently warned against discharging firearms into the air on holidays like New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July. On Tuesday night, a Texas woman was reportedly killed by stray gunfire as a result of similar celebrations.