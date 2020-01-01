59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Falling bullet shatters car window on New Year's Eve

33 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2020 Jan 1, 2020 January 01, 2020 2:38 PM January 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A reckless celebratory tradition left a bullet hole in a car near Highland Road New Year's Day.

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle sitting in the WBRZ parking was found with a shattered rear windshield. The culprit: a single bullet that appeared to have fallen out of the sky overnight.

Law enforcement has frequently warned against discharging firearms into the air on holidays like New Year's Eve and the Fourth of July. On Tuesday night, a Texas woman was reportedly killed by stray gunfire as a result of similar celebrations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days