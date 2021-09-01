Fallen trees threaten the lives of homeowners in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Two days after, the effects of Hurricane Ida are beginning to sink in for residents in Livingston Parish.

"I felt a lot of anxiety. I felt close to death," said Kelvinte Barber, a homeowner in Denham Springs.

Barber saw his home destroyed firsthand by a fallen tree during the storm.

"I rushed back in, and [my fiance] was screaming and crying. My heart was racing because the noise of it just sounded like a big crack," Barber said.

Miles away in Walker, Debra Keller is going through the same thing.

“That wind was so fierce can I tell you, I've never heard anything like that before in my life,” Keller said.

A tree fell on her home as well and took power lines down with it. The wires are hanging dangerously close to her home.

"So [Entergy] said they are gonna try to remove those power lines off the car because they are extremely dangerous because they are still active," Keller said.

She and her family are now left with minimal resources during a heat advisory.

“No cell phone service, no electricity, no internet.”

Both Keller and Barber think about what could have happened had they been a little less lucky.

“Another inch or two this way, it could’ve been a whole lot worse,” Keller said.

“If the walls wouldn’t have stopped it, the tree would have came down even further,” Barber said.

“All of these things are material. They can be replaced. We only have one life to live. I’m just thankful to God that he spared us," Keller said.

“God is real. That’s the only thing that could’ve stopped that tree from coming all the way in,” said Barber.

Both Keller and Barber have a long way to go before getting back to normal.