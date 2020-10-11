Fallen trees blocking streets across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A huge tree brought down by the force of Hurricane Delta is blocking Old Hammond Highway, near Airline.

"I heard somebody squeal, I came out and there was a car stopped right here, that had run upon the tree," Chad Keith, a nearby resident said.

Keith was on his front porch when the tree came crashing down, blocking the entire highway.

Keith says he heard power transformers exploding when the lights went out making it difficult for drivers to see the tree.

Before he could call 911 Keith also said that another came driving down the Old Hammond.

"10 minutes later, another car came up to and hit the tree," Keith said.



Residents in the neighborhood next to the fallen tree say the blocked highway has created traffic congestion, leading cars to take a detour through there one-way in and one-way out subdivision.

"10 and 15-cars at a time," Darbi Kaltakdjian, who lives in the area said.

The homeowner also says one driver who took the detour was going too fast and lost control.

"Somehow they missed the curve and took out my neighbor's mailbox, and drove into one of my neighbor's cars," Kaltakdjian said.

Workers with a private tree trimming contracting service arrived at the scene Saturday evening, but could not say when the fallen tree would be removed.