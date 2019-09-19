Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service

BATON ROUGE - Four officers who were killed in the line of duty were recognized by the Louisiana Commission of Law Enforcement in a special "Medal of Honor" ceremony.

"This is a ceremony that honors those officers and the ultimate sacrifice that they made, but it's also is for the families," Executive Director Jim Craft said. "Each family will be presented with a state flag, the medal of honor, a candle engraved with their loved one's name and it's something for them to have to remember."

Officers Ayrian Williams, Jason Seals, and Agent Cadet Immanuel Washington were among those honored.

The fourth honoree was a reserve officer from the Zachary Police Department—Christopher Lawton. He was killed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle while serving a narcotics-related warrant.

A K9 from the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office named Baco was also honored.